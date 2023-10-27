University of Michigan Health- West using AI tech to help detect breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a key time to highlight groundbreaking advancements in breast cancer risk assessment and emphasize the importance of early detection and advanced diagnostic tools.

University of Michigan Health-West and Dr. Mark Traill are at the forefront of national efforts to revolutionize breast cancer risk assessment using image-based technologies and artificial intelligence. This technology, known as ProFound Risk, is expected to significantly impact patient care.

AI is changing the fight against breast cancer, offering a complementary role in radiology and enhancing the capabilities of healthcare professionals, rather than replacing them.

The ProFound Risk device utilizes artificial intelligence to provide personalized risk assessments for breast cancer, offering peace of mind for patients and healthcare providers. This innovative technology detects the risk of cancer and can point out an early cancer location, allowing for more targeted patient care.

Dr. Traill's experience with ProFound Risk has demonstrated a substantial increase in cancer detection, reducing the risk of missing cancer on mammograms, which happens in up to 30 percent of cases when read only by humans.

Unlike previous models, ProFound Risk does not rely on genetic history and offers short-term risk assessments, enabling individuals to make lifestyle changes accordingly.