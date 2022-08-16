Watch Now
University of Michigan Health- West hosting Well Child Immunization Days on August 17 & 18

Posted at 11:29 AM, Aug 16, 2022
Annual health exams are important, especially for children. These visits provide an opportunity for parents and children's healthcare providers to discuss growth, development, and well-being, while also making sure their kids' vaccinations are up to date.

University of Michigan Health-West is hosting Well Child Immunization Days on August 17 and 18 to help parents and kids keep up on their health, especially just in time for back-to-school season.

Children will receive any required vaccinations, as well as an assessment of their overall health.

Schedule an appointment for your child by calling one of the following health care centers.

To learn more about these services and more, visit uofmhealthwest.org/services/child-life-services/.

