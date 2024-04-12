University of Michigan Health-West hosting Vitality Gala to honor nurses

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

When it comes to healthcare, nurses are often the unsung heroes working tirelessly with patients, their families, and doctors during every step of someone's journey.

The University of Michigan Health-West Foundation wants to show the love for the critical role nurses play in the healthcare system at their upcoming Vitality Gala.

The Vitality Gala will take place on April 20 at DeVos Place. Dress code is formal cocktail attire.

The event will start with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., the program and dinner will start at 7, following by an afterglow party at 9.

To purchase tickets, visit UofMHealthWest.org.