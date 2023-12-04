University of Michigan Health- West: Alternate options for weight loss when diet & exercise don't work

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Despite efforts in diet and exercise, some people face challenges in reaching their goal weight. Strategies like medical weight loss programs or surgical options can be beneficial.

UM Health-West offers multiple weight loss options, from non-surgical options like the Getting Healthy 900 and 1200 programs to minimally invasive surgical interventions. Dr. Paul Kemmeter, Bariatric Surgeon, explains the different types of weight loss programs offered at UM Health-West.

A comprehensive approach can address genetic, social, cultural, and emotional factors contributing to obesity. UM Health-West has coaching services that provide tailored support.

A surgical weight loss option UM Health-West offers minimally invasive bariatric surgeries including sleeve gastrectomy, Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, duodenal switch, and bariatric revision surgery.

These procedures can help patients achieve weight loss and resolve or improve obesity-related medical conditions. However, people need to make certain requirements before this becomes an option.

Qualifying for bariatric surgery involves a comprehensive evaluation by bariatric physicians. Criteria include BMI, obesity-related health conditions, and previous weight loss attempts.

There is great interest in Ozempic for weight loss, a UM Health-West expert can discuss its potential as part of a comprehensive weight management plan.

Ongoing support and education are key, so UM Health-West offers post-program resources for patients who complete weight management programs, ensuring a holistic approach to maintaining weight loss.

