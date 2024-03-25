University Michigan Health-West discusses early indicators of colorectal cancer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Contrary to common belief, colorectal cancer is not exclusive to older populations. Recent studies have shown that diagnoses in adults under the age of 55 have doubled over the past 30 years.

So what signs should people be looking out for as indicators of something more than just an issue that can be treated at home? Dr. Thomas Riley, a gastroenterologist with the University of Michigan Health-West joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share the warning signs of colorectal cancer.

Young adults should pay close attention to changes in bowel habits, such as constipation, rectal bleeding, sudden changes in bowel movements, or unexplained weight loss. These symptoms could be early indicators of colorectal cancer. Yale Medicine highlights cases where young patients, including a father in his 30s, initially mistook symptoms like rectal bleeding for hemorrhoids, underscoring the importance of seeking medical advice for persistent symptoms.

Due to the rise in colorectal cancer among younger people, experts recommend starting routine screenings at age 45, five years earlier than previously advised. Screenings should continue periodically until age 75 to increase early detection rates, especially in individuals with a family history or other risk factors.

While the exact causes of the uptick in young adults are still being studied, factors such as sedentary lifestyles, obesity, smoking, heavy alcohol use, low-fiber and high-fat diets, and consumption of processed meats are associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer. Engaging in regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, quitting smoking, moderating alcohol intake, and consuming a high-fiber diet can contribute to lower risk levels.

Early detection of colorectal cancer significantly enhances treatment success rates. Young adults should not dismiss symptoms and to consider screenings like colonoscopies if experiencing potential signs of colorectal cancer. With advancements in treatment and surgery, many patients, even those with advanced disease, have successful outcomes, highlighting the life-saving potential of early and proactive medical intervention.