Unity Counseling offers mental health services to children, teens, and adults

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Mental Health Awareness month may be coming to a close, but Unity Counseling's commitment to navigating one's mental health journey does not stop. Their team of licensed therapists offer services to children, teens, and adults across Michigan.

Services include anxiety and depression treatment, counseling for teens, grief and couples counseling, LGBTQ+ affirming therapy, trauma counseling utilizing EMDR, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and mindfulness-based therapy. Telehealth options are available as well.

Clinical Directors Rob Conrad and Julie Escareño, visited the Mix to share strategies in navigating mental health conversations with children, and how finding the right therapist fit can benefit patients of all ages.

You can visit Unity Counseling at their Grand Rapids location, 5020 E Beltline Ave NE Suite 202 or their Muskegon location, 700 Terrace Point Rd Suite 375. You can also contact them directly at (616) 439-1866.

For more information, visit unitycounseling.com.

