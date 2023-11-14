United Way's Season of Giving has begun! Here's how you can help

It's not unusual for children to be scouring through holiday gift guides, circling the presents they would like. But for those who'd like to take this time of year to pay it forward and help local organizations to help those in need, check out the United Way's holiday guide.

There are two ways the community can give back this holiday season, Stuff the Sled and checking out the Holiday Volunteer Guide.

Stuff the Sled provides a gift bag to every Head Start student in Kent County. Each student receives an age-appropriate toy, a game to play as a family, a book, and hats and gloves. Participate in Stuff the Sled as a team or individual. Purchase items directly online which is convenient.

The Holiday Volunteering and Giving Guide is jam-packed with ways to give back this holiday season to numerous agencies in Kent County. Opportunities include Gifts of Treasure (adopt-a-family, wish lists, giving trees), Gifts of Nourishment (food drives, turkey, meals), Gifts of Time (volunteer), and Gifts of Warmth (winter weather gear.)

Any donations will be accepted now through Christmas.

Learn more about how to help at hwmuw.org.