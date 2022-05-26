United Way of Ottawa County's Summer Stock Up

Over the holidays and cold winter months there is a strong influx of donations to local food pantries. But when the warmer weather rolls in, those donations tend to dip. That's where the United Way of Ottawa County is looking to help. Their Summer Stock Up program is a food drive to help these pantries and other organizations remain well stocked.

What are they looking for? Where can you drop off the goods? Or maybe you're interested in hosting a drop-off site as well. Get all of the information in our interview or at the United Way's website at https://www.oaunitedway.org/summer-stock-instructions.

