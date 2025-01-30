United Way is accepting applications for Operation United

Veterans give so much of themselves; volunteering to serve their country and sometimes putting their life on the line. They've experienced things civilians may never understand, so it's up to the community to support them as a "thank you" for all they've given.

Heart of West Michigan United Way is recognizing the service of veterans by helping them take care of the place they live in the form of landscaping. Now in its sixth year, Operation United mobilizes teams of volunteers to complete landscaping and outdoor home repair projects for veterans, active-duty service members, or military spouses' surviving spouses.

To serve those who served our country, Heart of West Michigan United Way will facilitate projects including refuse removal, mulching, tree planting, and lawn mowing.

Applications are now being accepted and are due by March 7. People may apply themselves or nominate a person at hwmuw.org/veterans.

Applicants must be a resident of Allegan, Kent, or Ottawa County and available for a brief site visit in February or March. Veterans or a family member (or representative) must be present at the home during the event.

Volunteers will perform these services to the selected applicants on April 25.

