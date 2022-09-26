"United for Warmth" is collecting new or gently used winter gear to help families stay warm in West Michigan

Every year, families across West Michigan struggle to get by in the winter months due to increased heating and clothing bills. The Ottawa County United Way is looking for help with the United For Warmth Clothing Drive by asking the community to donate new or gently used winter gear.

They will be accepting any winter gear including coats, hats, cloves, scarves, boots, and more. They are looking for all sizes for all ages, kids, and adults.

Donations will be collected from October 1-31 and can be dropped off at Ottawa County United Way, located at 115 Clover St, Suite 300 in Holland. Drop off boxes to the third-floor lobby of United Way between 9 am-5 pm on October 27 or November 2.

For more information, visit oaunitedway.org or contact sbehm@ottawaunitedway.org.

This segment is sponsored by the United Way of Ottawa and Allegan County.