Unique ways to incorporate chips into your meals for National Potato Chip Day

It’s National Potato Chip Day! You could celebrate by eating potato chips straight out of the bag, or you could get creative!

Better Made sent the Morning Mix a few bags of potato chips, and producer Lindsay shared unique ways to incorporate potato chips into an entire meal.

MAIN DISH

Potato Chip Breading for Meat

Add some flavor and crunch to your fish, chicken, or pork by using potato chips as a breading material! For just a more salty, subtle flavor, use regular chips. Otherwise, you can do this with any chip flavor if you want to give your taste buds a tasty experience. Just grab the following:

· Meat of Choice

· Flour

· Eggs

· Potato Chips

· Butter Or Margarine

Instructions:

1. Dip the chicken into the flour mixture, coating completely. Shake off the excess flour.

2. Dip the chicken into the egg mixture, coating completely.

3. Dip the chicken into the crushed potato chips, coating completely.

4. Place on the cookie sheet.

5. Bake in the oven.

SIDE DISH

Mashed Potatoes- Chip Edition

Ever had a hankering for mashed potatoes, but didn’t have any potatoes in the house? Did you know, you can use potato chips? It’s just like using those dehydrated mashed potato mixes! Here’s how you make them:

· Bring water to a boil and put in potato chips.

· Use 3 oz potato chips for every 1 cup of water

· Mash chips into the water and stir

· To thicken up mashed potatoes, add flour. For thinner mashed potatoes, add milk/water.

You can even have fun with it and try it with flavored chips! We made regular chips and sweet BBQ!

DESSERT

Kitchen Sink Cookies

What do you do when you reach the bottom of the bag of chips, and all you have left are the tiny crumbs that are too small to call potato chips? You could throw away the bag, or you can use those crumbs for this recipe for Kitchen Sink Cookies! It’s the perfect combination of salty and sweet, and a way to use all those unwanted food crumbs!

Ingredients:



1 Egg, large

2 cups All-purpose flour

1/2 cup Brown sugar, packed light

1/2 cup Granulated sugar

1/2 tsp Kosher salt

1 1/2 tsp Vanilla extract

3 1/2 oz Ruffled salted potato chips

Chocolate Chips

2 sticks Butter, unsalted

You can add other food crumbs to add even more variety to the cookie with pretzels, oats, almonds, and more.