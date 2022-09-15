Unique fall cocktail recipes with Nate Blury from DrinkGR

Fall is here! September Marks National Bourbon Heritage Month and Nate Blury from DrinkGR shares a couple of recipes you can make to celebrate!
Apricot Bourbon Brew
- 2oz Bourbon (Saint Liberty Mary's Four Grain)
- 4zo Apricot Nectar
- 2 dashes of Bitters
Mexican Maple Horchata
- 1.5 oz Tequila (I am using El Bandido Yankee)
- 4 oz Unsweetened rice milk
- ¼ oz maple syrup
- 1 Dash of pure vanilla extract
- Ground cinnamon + cinnamon stick
For more drink recipes and fun events in Grand Rapids, join DrinkGR.