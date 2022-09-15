Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Unique fall cocktail recipes with Nate Blury from DrinkGR

Posted at 11:25 AM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 11:26:00-04

Fall is here! September Marks National Bourbon Heritage Month and Nate Blury from DrinkGR shares a couple of recipes you can make to celebrate!

Apricot Bourbon Brew

  • 2oz Bourbon (Saint Liberty Mary's Four Grain)
  • 4zo Apricot Nectar
  • 2 dashes of Bitters

Mexican Maple Horchata 

  • 1.5 oz Tequila (I am using El Bandido Yankee)
  • 4 oz Unsweetened rice milk
  • ¼ oz maple syrup
  • 1 Dash of pure vanilla extract
  • Ground cinnamon + cinnamon stick

For more drink recipes and fun events in Grand Rapids, join DrinkGR.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RightRail_Gilda's_Club_West_Side_Walk_960x720.png

Community Events

West Side Walk