Unique fall cocktail recipes with Nate Blury from DrinkGR

Fall is here! September Marks National Bourbon Heritage Month and Nate Blury from DrinkGR shares a couple of recipes you can make to celebrate!

Apricot Bourbon Brew



2oz Bourbon (Saint Liberty Mary's Four Grain)

4zo Apricot Nectar

2 dashes of Bitters

Mexican Maple Horchata



1.5 oz Tequila (I am using El Bandido Yankee)

4 oz Unsweetened rice milk

¼ oz maple syrup

1 Dash of pure vanilla extract

Ground cinnamon + cinnamon stick

For more drink recipes and fun events in Grand Rapids, join DrinkGR.