Ultimate Sports Show Grand Rapids coming to DeVos Place on March 9-12

Hunting and fishing are popular among many in West Michigan, and those who love those activities don't want to miss the upcoming Ultimate Sports Show in Grand Rapids.

DeVos Place will be filled with over four acres of fishing and hunting gear, outdoor travel gear, fishing boats, seminars, displays, and features like the 110,000-gallon Lake Ultimate- big enough for fishermen to put a boat in and catch fish.

Other fun activities include the Timberworks Lumberjack Show, the world-famous Woodland Woodcarvers Display, the "HAWG TROUGH” semi-trailer aquarium, and so much more.

There will also be constant Fishing & Hunting Seminars on every Michigan Gamefish & Game presented by the top guides & tournament anglers.

The Ultimate Sports Show will take place on March 9-12.

Admission is $12 for adults, $5 for children 6-14, and children under 5 are free.

Go to ultimatesportshow.com for details, schedules, and advance tickets.