Ultimate Sports Show: A Weekend of Outdoor Adventure

It's an exciting time for outdoor enthusiasts in Grand Rapids as the 2025 Ultimate Sport Show has kicked off at DeVos Place and will be running throughout the weekend. This event, a long-standing tradition in Michigan, is drawing crowds eager to explore the latest in fishing, hunting, and outdoor recreation.

The show is also renowned for its engaging features, displays of intricate woodcarvings, and the impressive "Lake Ultimate" where live fishing seminars take place. From state-of-the-art fishing gear and hunting equipment to travel information and boat displays, there's something to pique the interest of every visitor.

Beyond the shopping and displays, the Ultimate Sport Show offers valuable learning opportunities. With numerous seminars led by industry experts, attendees can gain insights into various outdoor skills and techniques. Whether you're a seasoned outdoorsman or a family looking for a fun weekend outing, the show promises a memorable experience.

Thursday, March 13th: 1- 8PM

Friday, March 14th: 12 - 8PM

Saturday, March 15th: 10AM - 8PM

Sunday, March 16th: 10AM - 5PM

Costs: Adults: $12, Children (6-14): $5, Multi-Day Ticket: $18

Go to UltimateSportShow.com for details, schedules, and tickets.