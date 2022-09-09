UK artist uses tech scraps to create stunning insects

A lot has been said about the amount of waste going into landfills, especially when it comes to smartphones, laptops, and other electronics. Before old circuit boards find their way to the landfill, a United Kingdom-based artist is giving these tech scraps new life as winged insects.

Julie Alice Chappell tears the boards from old computers and video game systems and then cuts and sculpts them into crawly creatures that resemble butterflies, dragonflies, and even cockroaches.

The upcycled bugs are further adorned with other electrical components that form various appendages. Each piece is one-of-a-kind and she sells them through her Etsy shop.