UICA’s Holiday Artists Market returns on Dec. 3, after two-year hiatus

UICA’s Holiday Artists Market is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus!

Shop for beautifully crafted gifts and goods from dozens of regional artists, including jewelry, home goods, fine art, holiday cards, accessories, toys, and more. Enjoy local food and beverage vendors while you shop for handmade gifts for your friends and family. Support regional artists by shopping locally this holiday season.

UICA’s 32nd Annual Holiday Artists Market will take place on December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The market will take place inside the Woodbridge N. Ferris Building on KCAD campus, located at 17 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids.

To learn more, visit uica.org/ham or call 616-454-7000.