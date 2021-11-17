U of M Health- West introduces AI-powered documentation to enhance patient care

When you are at the doctor's office, sometimes they are so busy writing, you wonder if they're even listening. At University of Michigan Health- West, the doctors and nurses can assure fewer distractions and more engagements with patients with the use of their Nuance DAX system.

The AI-powered Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience is an ambient clinical intelligence solution that captures and contextualizes every word of the patient encounter and automatically creates clinical documentation.

University of Michigan Health-West is the first system in the state to use automated documentation in the exam room, allowing health providers to focus on the patient rather than the computer.

After using Nuance DAX, University of Michigan Health- West is already seeing a decrease in time to document information per patient, allowing the doctor to focus on the patient.

In addition to helping providers stay on schedule and spend more time with patients, the system improves accuracy and thoroughness of documentation because providers don’t have to divide their attention between patient and computer.

To learn more about University of Michigan Health West and its innovation initiative, visit uofmhealthwest.org.

This segment is sponsored by University of Michigan Health-West.