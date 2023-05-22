Two West MI organizations are helping older adults stay independent at home

Nursing homes used to be the only choice for older or disabled persons who needed help caring for themselves. Today, there are many choices that allow individuals to live independently while receiving a nursing facility level of care in their home or in a community setting.

There are many organizations in West Michigan dedicated to assisting older adults and their caregivers that are looking for information and resources. Organizations like the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan and Senior Resources of West Michiganare helping these people stay home, so their caregivers can assure their loved ones are receiving the best care.

Senior Resources of West Michigan and Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan can connect people with older adults who benefit from programs such as the MI Choice Waiver program, which allows people to live with dignity and independence in the home of their choice. Between the two organizations, they cover 11 West Michigan counties and thousands of older adults and their caregivers.