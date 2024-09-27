Twilight Immersive Fashion Week Runway Show takes place in Grand Rapids on Sept. 28

Stark Elite Runway is a Grand Rapids-based business empowering local talent to produce fashion shows all over the country and the world. The company is debuting the first of its kind, Twilight Immersive Fashion Week Runway Show, on September 28.

The runway show promises to be a surreal, luxurious, and immersive landscape of entertainment that will dazzle the senses. Get ready to discover the hottest trends and styles showcased at this extraordinary unique show which often melds the beauty of fashion with performance art for an encounter to inspire and uplift.

Over half of the designs and businesses featured in the show are run by women and veteran-owned businesses in Grand Rapids. The fashions will be modeled by local and national talent, musical performers, dancers, and aerial performances.

The Twilight Immersive Runway Show will take place at STUDIOCOR3, located at 1300 Front Ave. NE. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Purchase tickets and learn more about the event by visiting Eventbrite.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok