Turning Pointe Dance celebrates 25th anniversary with "Redeemed!"

Turning Pointe School of Dance is celebrating 25 years of dance and faith through a special, all-new spring performance titled "Redeemed!"

Since the school's opening in 1999, they've been committed to transforming their students into faithful future leaders through the teachings of Jesus Christ, as well as through the empowerment and discipline of dance.

The organization’s upcoming spring performance, Redeemed!, follows the themes of spring—new birth, personal transformation, and salvation through Jesus Christ.

"Redeemed!" will take place at the Knickerbocker Theatre on April 25-27. Tickets start at $19 and are available at tickets.hope.edu.