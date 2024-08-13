Try these refreshing Delola Cocktails and food pairings for enhanced summer flavor

Want to drink like Jennifer Lopez? She has her line of cocktails called Delola that are lower in sugar, lower in calories, and lower in alcohol without sacrificing any flavor.

Delola Cocktails are perfect for entertaining all summer long. All you need to do to enjoy them is open the bottle, pour over a full glass of ice, and enjoy.

Chief Mixologist of Delola and award-winning bartender, Lynnette Marrero, joins Fox 17 Morning Mix on the Altogas and All Seasons Living Patio to share some delicious food pairings that go well with these drinks.

Delola comes in four different expressions:



Light Margarita (our newest expression) – made with premium tequila

Paloma Rosa – made with premium tequila

Bella Berry – made with premium vodka

L’Orange – made with premium amaro

Shrimp cocktail, a fresh seafood roll (like a lobster or shrimp roll), and chips and guacamole pair well with Paloma Rosa and Light Margarita

Grilled meats, BBQ, and fresh summer berry tarts are the perfect complement to Bella Berry.

Charcuterie boards with meats, cheese, and nuts are perfect for L’Orange.

Learn more by visiting delolalife.com.

