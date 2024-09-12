Try out different spa treatments and relax at the Seraphina Soirée

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Self-care is not a luxury, it's a necessity, but it looks different to each person. For those who seek relaxation and beauty as self-care, there's a special event taking place at the Seraphina Spa.

Located on the Wellness Floor at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids, take part in mini services provided by Seraphina Spa like Paraffin Hand Dips, Full Body Assessments, and Lip Scrubs. While getting pampered, savor the delectable small bites crafted by talented chefs and sip on featured cocktails specially developed by mixologists at Margaux.

There will be raffles for wellness baskets, products, services, and other prizes. Plus there will be promotions on products, services, gift cards, and more.

The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. General admission is free, and VIP packages are available for $40.

