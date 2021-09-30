Splendent Overdentures keep dentures snapped in place

The fear of dentures, for some people, is an improper fit and they could fall out. Those fears can be put to rest because Splendent offers a type of denture that actually snaps into place.

An overdenture is similar to a conventional denture, but it's locked down on top of four implants so the dentures are more stable. Conventional dentures only stay in the mouth with gravity or adhesives on top of the gum tissue.

Dr. Wesley at Splendent Implant Center explains how the process works, and why people choose this option.

