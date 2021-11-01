Splendent Implant Center uses 3D dental x-rays, improving implant placement

Many of us are familiar with the standard dental x-rays where that little piece of plastic slides into your mouth to capture images. Splendent Implant Center is accomplishing life-changing work for its patients thanks to a whole new 3D imaging technique used when capturing dental x-rays.

During a routine cleaning appointment, the dentist will normally do a 2D scan. The x-rays are a flat image that can tell dentists if the patient has a cavity, or needs a root canal.

A 3D x-ray provides more depth into what the inside of a patient's mouth looks like without sticking the plastic scanner in the mouth. The imaging process is non-invasive and takes less than a minute. The 360-degree scan around each tooth allows dentists to see bone density nerve pathways and soft tissues, which is extremely helpful for Splendent who specializes in dental implants.

Bone density is the most important factor to know when placing an implant into someone's jaw. They also don't want to hit a nerve with the dental implant, which can cause numbness in the mouth.

3D dental scans range anywhere between $200-$350. While most insurances don't cover the 3D dental scan, Splendent will not charge patients for the CT scans because they're crucial to implant dentistry.

Splendent Implant Center is located at 4489 Byron Center Avenue Southwest in Wyoming. To learn more, give them a call at (616)-512-1958 or visit them online.

This Trusted Advisor Segment is sponsored by Splendent Implant Center.