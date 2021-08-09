SplenDent's Teeth-In-a-Day technique restores smiles in just one visit

A smile that you haven't been proud of for years can actually be corrected in one day thanks to SplenDent's Teeth-In-A-Day technique.

With Teeth-In-A-Day, patients can recover their smile in just one visit, including patients who've been told they're not a qualified candidate for dental implants due to bone loss.

Teeth-In-A-Day provides a complete full-mouth rehabilitation for one or both arches of the mouth for no-teeth patients. This procedure utilized four or more titanium dental implants, along with the immediate placement of temporary teeth either being fixed or of a removable status. The implants function as the supporting foundation for the fixed bridge the closely emulates natural teeth. This technique stabilizes bone loss, preserving overall health.

Splendent Implant Center is located at 4489 Byron Center Avenue Southwest in Wyoming. To learn more, give them a call at (616)-512-1958 or visit them online.

