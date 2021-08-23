Retirement Living Management: Difference between Memory Care & Assisted Living

Families, oftentimes know when they need to start looking for memory care, they're seeing things with their loved one whether mom or dad, you start seeing things that just look out of place at the house.

At that point, James Wyman with Retirement Living Management encourages families to come see him to figure out what they can do together. Pre-planning , sharing knowledge and ultimately reaching goal is what they are all about.

At assisted living facilities like Green Acres in Wayland, Michigan, they have residents with dementia and beginning stages of Alzheimer’s.

For some, they could be at a stage where it’s not majorly affecting their day-to-day activities. There’s not necessarily the risk of leaving a facility, trying to go home; might be more of a case of getting up in the middle of the night, feeling confused, etc.

But if it goes beyond that, James and his staff encourages a family to be looking more along the secure memory care route, which means a secure private apartments for their loved one with all of the amenities. It’s secure with a keypad, safety measures in place so that their loved one, if in the case of emergency or trying to leave, they're not going to be able to leave the campus is the programming in memory care is structured. Note, this is vert different from assisted living, but they get to be a part of the assistant living programming, just get a little more support. They get to do they fun daily exercises, social times, a little downtime and then activities that continue into the evening.

To sit down with James and the Retirement Living Management team and learn more about their many communities around Michigan, head to rlmgmt.com or call 616-897-8000.

