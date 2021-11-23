Grand Pearl Spa shares winter skin care tips & treatments

Summer is long gone, but that doesn't mean your skin care routine should be over as well. As a matter of fact, that routine should be a year-long process and should change with the seasons according to Plastic Surgery Associates.

The Grand Pearl Spa, a division of Plastic Surgery Associates, gives advice on how to help care for your skin over the cold winter months.

Whenever the seasons change, your skin treatment is going to need some changes too. With dry weather coming up, experts at the Grand Pearl Spa highly recommend skin treatments with exfoliation to get rid of dry dead skin cells, as well as moisturize.

For those with a desire to go a step further with their skin treatment, Grand Pearl Spa provides many treatments to keep your skin vibrant and healthy such as:

Hydra Facial MD

Perk

Chemical Peels

INTRAcel Radio Frequency Treatment

Intraeuticals Oxygen Treatment

Micro-Needling

Vampire Facial

Vampire Facelift

DermaSweep

Microdermabrasion

Grand Pearl Spa is a division of Plastic Surgery Associates and is located inside the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

To learn more visit grandpearlspa.com or call 616-888-3100.

