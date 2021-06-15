Rejuvenate your skin at the new SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Plastic Surgery Associates

Facial expressions and time can really leave their mark on our appearance. From forehead lines and crows feet to cheeks that don't sit as high as they once did, there's always something that shows our age.

The SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Plastic Surgery Associates is a wonderful new location in Breton Village that can help turn back the hands of time for a rejuvenated appearance in just minutes.

SkinLab™ offers integration of skincare technology procedures, along with personalized treatments for different skin types. SkinCeuticals Advanced Clinical Spa draws on decades of skincare formulation expertise and medical device experience.

The new Skin Lab is located at 1966 Breton Road Southeast.

To learn more about the services they offer, visit psa-gr.com/skinlab or call (616)-451-4500.