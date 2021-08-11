Watch
Plastic Surgery Associates offers treatment to help patients regain hand function

Posted at 11:02 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 11:02:38-04

From rejuvenating skin to removing unwanted wrinkles, Grand Pearl Spa- a division of Plastic Surgery Associates- provides a variety of treatments to help people look and feel like their best selves.

However, Plastic Surgery Associates gives patients more than just cosmetic treatments, they also provide specialties to help people with deformities or regaining body function.

Dr. Johanna R. Krebiehl, MD, Hand & Plastic Surgeon at Plastic Surgery Associates, explains how her specialty helps people regain the function of their hands.

Dr. Krebiehl’s areas of specialty include hand and microsurgical reconstructive surgeries. She is also vastly skilled and trained in aesthetic breast surgery and body contouring.

Plastic Surgery Associates is located in the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in downtown Grand Rapids.

To learn more, visit psa-gr.com or give them a call at (616)-451-4500.

