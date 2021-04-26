Plastic Surgery Associates opening new SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ in Breton Village

Living in a state that sees the extreme of all seasons does a toll on the skin. Grand Pearl Spa, part of Plastic Surgery Associates, provides superior skincare analysis and treatments inside the Amway Grand Plaza, but they'll soon be offering those services at a second location in Breton Village.

The SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ offers integration of skincare technology procedures, along with personalized treatments for different skin types. SkinCeuticals Advanced Clinical Spa draws on decades of skincare formulation expertise and medical device experience.

The new Skin Lab is located at 1966 Breton Rd South East and is set to open this summer.

To learn more about the services Plastic Surgery Associates and Grand Pearl Spa provides, visit psa-gr.com or grandpearlspa.com.