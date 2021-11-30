Eastbrook Homes takes pride in creating neighborhoods with a special vibe

Whether it was 30 years ago or this year, there is a certain vibe that get when you pull into an Eastbrook Homes neighborhood. We spoke with Michael McGraw, Sr. VP of Land Development about everything from perks you find to the importance of community design.

McGraw said that everything from the street design to how trees are laid out is important. They love their communities to have a variety of home colors, layouts and perks that suit the types of people/families drawn to them.

The Eastbrook Homes team takes a very long-term approach when creating their neighborhoods, whether it's on the lakeshore or near Lansing.

To learn more, visit eastbrookhomes.com or call 616-455-0200.