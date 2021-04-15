Eastbrook Homes: How to properly stage your home for the marketplace

Putting your best face forward is a concept everyone selling a house knows well. Staging a home to sell is one of the most important factors in the housing market, even when the market is hot for sellers.

Experts from Eastbrook Homes share tips on the best way to stage a home.

While the housing market is extremely hot right now and homes are receiving $30,000 over the asking price, offers aren't going to come pouring in without putting in the work of making the house look presentable. In such a competitive market, homeowners need to make their houses stand out.

First, homeowners need to make sure their home is clean. Homebuyers don't want to move into someone else's mess, so the environment needs to be decluttered, furniture is spaced out nicely, and even have some hand sanitizer for people to use during house tours.

Greenery and plants also give a room an aesthetic of freshness, so it looks clean, smells clean, and makes the place look beautiful.

When taking pictures of closets and drawers, make sure they're organized and put together. People want to envision what they can do with storage spaces when they move in.

Finally, when taking pictures of rooms in the house, make sure seasonal items and family photos are removed. People want to envision what their life will be like in the home for all seasons.

To learn more about Eastbrook Homes, visit eastbrookhomes.com.