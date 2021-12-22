BOSS Services gives away furnaces to two deserving families

Thanks to BOSS Serivces' Heartwarming Holiday Giveaway, two families will have no trouble keeping warm during the upcoming Michigan winter.

Throughout the months of November and December, BOSS Services encouraged people throughout Southwest Michigan and West Michigan to nominate someone they know to win a new furnace. BOSS Services choose two winners based on need and the details on why the nominee deserves the furnace.

The Olando Family was the first to receive their furnace. According to Cellie Olando, Brock from ROCK 107 and some incredible team members from BOSS came in with some of Cellie's family members for dinner. Before she could even comprehend what was going she was handed balloons and a beautiful bag of presents. She, and her husband Drew, were crying tears of joy knowing they had just been gifted a brand new furnace to warn their home.

The second furnace went to the Magen family! When BOSS Services read about Magen and Jason Mullen's story, it was clear they deserved to win a new furnace. Their 8-year old daughter, Lily, has been battling an aggressive form of kidney cancer for the past 16 months, a hardship that is unfathomable for any parent.

Last year, the family had to travel from their home in Galien to Bronson in Kalamazoo for Lily's chemotherapy sometimes daily. They continue to make the trip often, most recently for a surgery a few weeks ago. The family has a Go Fund Me for their daughter: Fight Like A Girl #Lilystrong. The money will help pay for the daughter's medical expenses.

For more information, visit theBOSSservices.com or call 269-468-6682.

