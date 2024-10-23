True crime enthusiasts don't want to miss "COLD CASE LIVE" at Miller Auditorium on Oct. 29

Fans of “NCIS” or love cold case podcasts won’t want to miss this unique live show coming to Kalamazoo, “COLD CASE LIVE.”

“COLD CASE LIVE” features in-depth analyses and firsthand investigator insights, walking the audience through an evening of shocking revelations and the process of solving a cold case.

Seize the opportunity to take on the role of cold case-solving detective at the end of the show with reenactments, Q&A, and more.

The show will be hosted by Joe Kennedy, Starz TV’s “Wrong Man,” who has nearly 30 years of investigation experience and cold case procedures. He joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to give a brief overview of the show and share more of his history as a cold-case detective.

“COLD CASE LIVE” will be at Miller Auditorium on October 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at millerauditorium.com.

