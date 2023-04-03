Trino's Magic Trick of the Day: Quarter to Nun

Comedian magician, Trino, is spending Spring Break on the Morning Mix to bring some magic into the studio. Every day, Trino will show off a small magic trick to get West Michigan pumped for his upcoming shows at Wealthy Theatre.

The Amaze and Amuse show will take place on April 21 and 22. There will be performances at 7 p.m. on both dates.

Then on April 22, there will be a Magical Morning show at 11 a.m.

Tickets for these shows range from $25-$50.

Tickets for all shows are available at TrinoMagic.com/links.