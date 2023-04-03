Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Trino's Magic Trick of the Day: Quarter to Nun

Posted at 11:52 AM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 11:52:25-04

Comedian magician, Trino, is spending Spring Break on the Morning Mix to bring some magic into the studio. Every day, Trino will show off a small magic trick to get West Michigan pumped for his upcoming shows at Wealthy Theatre.

The Amaze and Amuse show will take place on April 21 and 22. There will be performances at 7 p.m. on both dates.

Then on April 22, there will be a Magical Morning show at 11 a.m.

Tickets for these shows range from $25-$50.

Tickets for all shows are available at TrinoMagic.com/links.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather