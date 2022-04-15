Trino makes premiere on "Masters of Illusion" on April 16

One of Grand Rapids' own most well-known, talented, and hilarious magicians is set to Amaze and Amuse fans all across the United States as he makes his debut appearance on The CW's hit television show, "Masters of Illusion."

"Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by 43 cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists, and performers from all over the United States, Canada, Japan, and Vietnam, displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines, all in front of a studio audience.

"Masters of Illusion" will air on Saturday, April 16 at 9 p.m. on The CW, where Trino will make his season premiere.

For anyone who wants to see Trino in person, he has shows coming up at Wealthy Theatre, featuring several magicians on this season of "Masters of Illusion" like Shock Illusionist Dan Sperry, Mario The Maker Magician, and Amaze & Amuse. The big show with all these stars will take place on April 22 at 7:30.

Tickets for these shows are available at WealthyTheare.org.

Find out where Trino will perform next at trinomagic.com.