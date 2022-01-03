Trino joins us back in the Fox 17 Morning Mix studio with new tricks and show dates

Trino the comedy magician is back in the Fox 17 Morning Mix studio, and he's got more than one magic trick up his sleeve for 2022.

On top of his monthly Amaze & Amuse shows at Wealthy Theatre, Trino has three big shows planned for April as part of WodnerBash.

WonderBash is a convention for magicians with three full touring shows coming to Wealthy Theatre available to the public. There will be a variety of performances including appearances from Dan Sperry, Mario the Maker, Michael Turco, Trent James, Paige Thompson, and more.

To learn more, visit trinomagic.com. You can also follow him on social media @TrinoMagic.