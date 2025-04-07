Trino brings Grand Rapids Magic Fest to West Michigan

Michigan-based magician Trino will bring magic, hypnosis, and variety to the Wealthy Theatre on April 11th and 12th.

"Magic Fest" will feature two nights of unforgettable performances from the family-friendly group Presto, as well as Grand Rapids' monthly magic show, Amaze & Amuse.

Presto is a variety lineup comprised of hypnotist Chrisjones, magician Jason Silberman, and comedy juggler Will Juggle on Friday, April 11th. Then on Saturday, April 12th, Amaze & Amuse is closing out their season featuring magicians and mind-reader Noah Sonie, magician Matt Szat, as well as speed-painter John Janksy.

Amaze & Amuse is recommended for ages 13+ due to language and themes.

Both events begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. General admission tickets start at $30, or limited family 4-packs for $100 and are available at grmagicfest.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok