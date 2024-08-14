Trinity Health Weekly Wellness: Pharmacy Services

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A crucial yet often overlooked aspect of the healthcare system is pharmacy services. With the ever-evolving landscape of both retail and specialty pharmacies, understanding their roles and how they can support us is more important than ever.

Tara Zdybel and Carmen Docter, retail and specialty pharmacy managers for Trinity Health, explain how pharmacists help patients with their health through their multitude of services.

Trinity Health is committed to enhancing your overall health and well-being. Whether you're managing a chronic condition, picking up a new prescription, or seeking advice on over-the-counter medications. Their expert teams offer immunizations, health screenings, and medication therapy management.

Trinity Health has 13 convenient locations throughout West Michigan, offering drive-thru, home delivery, and curbside service options at most locations, and seamless refills via the Trinity Health MyChart app.

Learn more by visiting TrinityHealthMi.org/PHARMACY.

