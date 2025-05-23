Trinity Health opening Southridge Behavioral Hospital for mental health care

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A joint venture between Trinity Health Michigan and Universal Health Services (UHS), Southridge Behavioral Hospital is a new, modern behavioral health facility located in Byron Center.

Opening May 28 of this year, the hospital was built to address the growing need for high-quality mental and behavioral health care services for individuals struggling with depression, anxiety, substance use, and other issues requiring hospitalization and intensive individualized care in a timely manner.

They will integrate into a growing network of behavioral health services in the area, including UHS-operated Forest View Hospital and Trinity Health Michigan's inpatient and outpatient Behavioral Health services. Southridge will also offer 24/7 admissions, ensuring timely access to care for those in crisis. The hospital will accept most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid.

The facility aims to create a therapeutic environment with serene decor and warm, inviting finishes, resembling a hospitality setting rather than an institutional one. The hospital will accommodate up to 96 beds, serving adult and geriatric patients. Programming will be tailored to individual patient needs, with core psychiatric services and counseling supplemented with art therapy, music therapy, and outdoor activities.

The facility will employ approximately 170 full-time and part-time staff, including physicians, nurses, therapists, mental health technicians, and support personnel.

Watch the video above to see Todd's visit to the facility with Southridge CEO Scott Miles and Administrative Director of Behavioral Health for Trinity Health West Michigan Carrie Mull.

For more information, visit southridgebh.com or TrinityHealthMi.org/BehavioralHealth. The hospital is located at 6291 Venture Hills Boulevard SW in Byron Center.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call 988 or text HOME to 741741 for help.

