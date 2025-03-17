Trinity Health Michigan: Your Partner in Medicare

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Navigating the world of Medicare can feel overwhelming. There's hospital insurance, medical insurance, prescription drug coverage, and more to understand. It can seem daunting.

Trinity Health Michigan is here to guide you through the process, helping you understand your options and make informed decisions about your healthcare.

They offer a range of Medicare Advantage plans designed to provide comprehensive coverage and personalized care. These plans often include benefits beyond basic Medicare like prescription drug coverage, vision, hearing, dental, and wellness programs.

We spoke with Michael Wirth from Trinity Health Plan of Michigan to learn more. Watch our interview and then get even more info here.

