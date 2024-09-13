Watch Now
Triangle Associates Inc. invests in children's futures through book campaign

Pat Cebelak and Nick Haglund from Triangle Construction explains the why behind their partnership with the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.
Triangle Associates Inc. is a huge sponsor and supporter of Fox 17's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. They share the station's mission and hope of getting as many books to young children in the Grand Rapids Public School District as possible.

The campaign runs through the end of the month of September, so there is still time for individuals and businesses to contribute.

Triangle Associates is more than a construction company, their team is committed to serving and investing the children in West Michigan, giving them opportunities to learn and grow. A couple of employees joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share the work they're doing in the Grand Rapids community.

Discover the other work Triangle is involved in by visiting triangle-inc.com.

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.