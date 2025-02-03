Treasures abound at Habitat for Humanity of Kent County ReStore

Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. The organization has partnered with more than 800 families in Kent County through home ownership and home repairs. A great way to support that mission: shop at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. There is a newer, larger location on Grand Rapids' northwest side that is a great stop for anyone looking to do home renovations or repairs. The discount home improvement center offers new and gently used building supplies, appliances, kitchen cabinets and more.

The ReStore also accepts donations. So if you're replacing those cabinets or appliances, crews will safely remove your items and take them to the store to get new life in another home. The ReStore sells products to the public at 50-70% below the average retail price and all of the sales go toward building and rehabbing more homes.

The new location is at 1739 Elizabeth Street NW in Grand Rapids. It's open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm. You can also follow their Facebook page.