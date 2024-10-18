Travec's Women's Retreat giving away free trip to Puerto Rico to woman who's had breast cancer

Travel is good for the soul; it broadens our view, helps us connect with people who are different than we are, and it's just fun to get away somewhere new. Local travel company, Travec, wants to provide that experience to a breast cancer survivor during their Travec Women's Retreat Giveaway.

Amanda Cisneros and Kelsey Wilson, co-founders of Travec, want to give away a trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico, to a woman who has had breast cancer. Cisneros recently went through her own breast cancer journey, having completed treatment at the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She understands the importance of emotional health and self-care during such a challenging time in life, and wants to pass on the gift of travel to someone who needs it most.

Any woman who has had breast cancer is eligible to apply for a free Women's Retreat in San Juan. The trip will take place January 23-28, 2025 with Travec's co-founder, Amanda, and a great group of women. The retreat includes shared accommodations and activities on this itinerary, valued at $2800.

Applications will be accepted through October 20 and the winner will be announced on October 31, 2024. Flights are not included, passports are not necessary for U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

Travec is also partnering with Lima, where 50 percent of the cost of any Breast Cancer Awareness candles sold will be contributed to fund the retreat for the lucky winner.

Fill out an application and learn more at traveltravec.com.

