Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Van Andel Arena on December 26

Posted at 11:25 AM, Sep 19, 2023
For many, it's never too early to talk about the holiday season and the traditions that come with it. Music is a huge part of the holidays, and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing its rock opera back to Grand Rapids, "The Ghost of Christmas Eve," on December 26.

Al Pitrelli, a writer and musical director, and Kayla Reeves, a vocalist with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, give a preview of the show before the orchestra arrives at Van Andel Arena.

Performances will take place at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit trans-siberian.com

