Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings "The Lost Christmas" to Grand Rapids on December 8

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is a rockin' Christmas tradition for thousands of families, and it's once again coming to Grand Rapids for an unforgettable performance.

For the tour's 20th anniversary, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra presents the return of "The Lost Christmas Eve," which is taking the stage for the first time since 2013. In addition to bringing rock Christmas music to audiences for 20 years, this year marks a huge milestone of their 20 millionth concert-goer, and surpassing $20 million donated to charity.

At this year's tour, expect an all-new, dazzling spectacle packed with pyrotechnics, lasers, and the incredible storytelling synonymous with TSO. The celebration continues with a high-energy second set featuring the group's greatest hits and fan favorites.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra's "The Lost Christmas Eve" will be at Van Andel Arean on December 8. Shows will take place at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets and learn more about the show at trans-siberian.com.

