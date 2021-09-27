Watch
Toy Haven Toy Show returns to Grand Haven

Posted at 10:50 AM, Sep 27, 2021
The toys are back in town for the second annual Toy Haven show.

The Grand Haven Community Center will be lined up with isles of toys, new and retro. There will be toys available for purchase and collections on display for people to look at.

The event will be hosted by MWIGTKM podcast and Comedy Genius Pete McCarthy teams up with Car Salesman Matthew Rodriguez for the toy show of a lifetime.

Toy Haven will take place on October 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission costs $5 for adults, and kids 11 and under get in for free.

Learn more about this event and stay updated by following their Facebook page.

