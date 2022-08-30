Toy Haven returns to Holland bigger and better on Sept. 3

The toys are back in town, and this year, Toy Haven in Holland is going to be bigger than ever with a new venue, more special guests, and more toys on September 3.

In addition to the many toy vendors, both vintage and modern, there will also be local artists and authors showing off their work available for purchase.

Toy Haven will take place at the Holland Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults, and kids under 11 get in free.

To learn more, find a complete event schedule on Facebook.