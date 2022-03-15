Total Health Chiropractic shares how hip pain could be connected to back problems

Suffering from chronic neck, hip, and back pain is a daily grind. Those struggling with the pain every day may not know all that pain could come from one place in their back.

Total Health Chiropractic in Grand Rapids wants people to know there is hope to get rid of that chronic pain for good, not just treat symptoms of pain temporarily. Dr. Miller of Total Heath Chiropractic, along with his patient, Karen, discuss how they were able to cure her chronic back and hip pain thanks to programs like the DRX.

Many patients come to see Dr. Miller and his team because they suffer from severe neck or back pain. Those patients also come in with hip pain as well, but there's nothing physically wrong with their hip. Dr. Miller says nerves in the lower back branch off into the spinal cord, hip region, and down into the legs. When there's a problem in a patient's lower back such as a pinched nerve, the pain can manifest through the other nerves attached to it.

Karen was a prime example of this pain; she was suffering from severe hip pain and thought she needed a replacement. However, after a visit with Dr. Miller, they discovered Karen had a degenerative disc in her spine, resulting in her chronic pain.

When it comes to treatment, Total Health Chiropractic has a non-invasive approach without using injections, surgery, or drugs to get rid of the pain. Non-invasive treatments like the DRX 9000 heal patients with conditions such as:

Back Pain

Neck Pain

Sciatica

Herniated and/or Bulging Discs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Spinal Stenosis

Failed Neck or Back Surgery



For new patients interested in getting rid of their chronic pain, schedule a consultation with Total Health Chiropractic. First-time patients will pay $49 to receive a one-on-one conversation with Dr. Miller to talk about what's causing the pain and start taking the steps toward treatment.

There will also be an open house at their Grand Rapids location on March 23 from 2-6 p.m. It's a completely free event where people can learn more in-depth about how chronic back pain is caused, as well as try the services provided by Total Health Chiropractic at no cost.

Learn more or schedule a consultation by visiting thchiro.com or call Call (616)-828-0861.

Sponsored by Total Health Chiropractic.