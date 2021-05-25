Total Health Chiropractic healing chronic pain one patient at a time

Many people have tweaked their backs or had a kink in the neck, and know what it feels like to have limited ability to do the day-to-day activities. For those suffering this type of recurring, chronic pain, it can seem like there's no light at the end of the tunnel.

Dr. Miller and his team at Total Health Chiropractic helps people all across West Michigan say goodbye to that chronic pain with their non-invasive, non-surgical, and no-drug treatments.

Treatments like the DRX 9000 heal patients with conditions such as:



Back Pain

Neck Pain

Sciatica

Herniated and/or Bulging Discs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Spinal Stenosis

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

For those looking for a solution to their pain, Total Health Chiropractic is offering a new patient special. For just $39, new patients will receive a consultation and physical examination to get to the bottom of what's causing their condition. Plus, the first free callers will get a free hydrotherapy massage so they can relax, rejuvenate, and start to feel better right away.

To take advantage of this deal, call (616)-828-0861. To learn more, visit thchiro.com.